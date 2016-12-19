Traffic being diverted

Single vehicle accident near Road 18 south of Oliver has some traffic diverted and slow to a complete halt.
Power line down and Fortis on the way to fix the problem.
No one trapped, no one hurt, Oliver Fire Department called off. RCMP in charge.
The photo shows the junction with Hwy 97 and Road 9 on the east and Road 8 on the west side – quite a distance from Road 18.
Publisher: You are correct that is where traffic was being diverted to roads on the east side of the valley.