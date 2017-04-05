Trades training equipment – local school district to benefit

SD 53 – Okanagan Similkameen: $172,443 (earmarked for local schools)

VICTORIA – Skilled trades students in B.C.’s rural regions will benefit from the majority of funding from a three-year, $15-million investment by the provincial government with the purchase of new trades training equipment to support youth trades programs.

The Youth Trades Capital Equipment Program enables school districts to replace or upgrade equipment for their schools’ trades programs. The program will see $7.5 million dispersed during the current school year to 59 school districts throughout British Columbia. The remaining $7.5 million will be distributed in the 2017-18 ($4 million) and 2018-19 ($3.5 million) school years.

Over the three-year program, more than $9 million of the total $15-million fund will be distributed to B.C.’s 42 rural school districts.

This investment in rural communities supports the recently announced “Building on our Rural Advantages: B.C.’s Rural Economic Development Strategy.” The strategy outlines the Province’s long-term vision to ensure British Columbians in all regions have the opportunity for well-paying jobs and a high quality of life in their community