Trade Show – February 18th – WOW

AT THE OLIVER COMMUNITY CENTER

A group of very dedicated women are making a difference in Oliver. This group was formed in 1991 and later became Women of Oliver for Women (WOW) so that they were able to keep all monies made by their Fundraisers to go to much needed projects right here in our community.

Their mandate is: To enrich the lives of women and children in our Community and beyond.

With great pride they generate funds through membership, the annual Trade Show, Bridge Socials, Christmas Auction although not this year and other projects. The main fundraiser is the Mainly for Women Trade Show held every February this being their 24th annual show. Though the title says Mainly for Women everyone is welcome to participate. Many men are vendors enjoying displaying their products. The monies collected go to very worthwhile services providing help for women and children, example Desert Sun Counseling. One major project is a $1,000.00 to support a woman who due to circumstances must go back into the work force. Thus the title Mainly for Women.

The Trade show features many beautiful displays including handmade jewelry, preserves, pottery, wood crafts, fibre arts, health products, insurance, real estate, art works, etc. The kitchen provides wonderful goodies to have with coffee or meet your family and friends for lunch. Children are welcome as well.

Admission is free although a donation at the door will enable you to win door prizes and a chance to win a prized painting by the late Agnes Sutherland, all monies to go to a service project.

WOW is a non-profit service club meeting the third Tuesday of every month from Sept.- June. Any woman interested in becoming a member may contact WOW through the website www.wowoliver.org. Look for the WOW information table at the Trade Show February 18th. We look forward to meeting you.