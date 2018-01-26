Town’s general budget – another meeting needed



Two meetings this week and yet no decision on exactly what to do with police funding ( a hefty cost ) due in 5 years.

Options: Increase taxation and keep monies in a reserve OR raise the tax but spend it all on non-police capital costs. The latter seems to be the favoured option with a 7 or 9 percent tax increase. Councillors have asked staff to bring back some scenarios on just what all of that would look like before making a final decision next month. By increasing civic taxes now – council is building in tax capacity.

Council on Thursday did some chopping of requested capital items – but those just moved forward to another year and not left on the floor.

Taxpayers should know by February 13 when council meets again for budget purposes.

One major change for residents is a new quarterly billing system for all utility charges – water, sewer, garbage and recycling. Many of those costs used to be on the tax notice in July – that will not happen again.

All utility charges will be paid quarterly. That might be convenient for some and not to others. Mayor Ron Hovanes stated a the Thursday meeting ” we can wait for the calls “. Council liked the idea and passed a resolution directing staff to change the system before the end of March (end of first quarter).

One major benefit to the new system is that the tax notices will now be similar to other valley municipal governments so that a true comparison can be made on civic taxation.

Oliver is noted for its low taxation and the new and improved tax notice should reflect that clearly.