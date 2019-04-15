Towns, cities and rural districts

OPEN BURNING NOT PERMITTED APRIL 15 TO OCTOBER 15 EACH YEAR.

A burning permit entitles to you four (4) burning sessions during the calendar year.

The Okanagan-Similkameen valleys often experience weather systems called inversions. An inversion makes the airshed susceptible to the build up of air contaminants that impact human health, visibility, and the environment. To ensure the Okanagan-Similkameen’s air quality is as good as it can be the Regional District has implemented an Open Air Burning Bylaw to reduce emissions from open burning and to eliminate the burning of garbage.

The bylaw is enforced by local volunteer fire departments and applies to fire protection areas – Kaleden, Naramata, Okanagan Falls, Tulameen, and Willowbrook. If your property is outside one of these fire protection service areas contact either your Municipality or the Ministry of Forests at 1-888-797-1717 to obtain an open air burning permit.

Report illegal burning to your local fire authority or R.A.P.P.