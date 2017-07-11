Town to develop social media presence

By ROY WOOD
Kicking off with an on-line photo contest in September, Oliver will join the social media world as it explores innovative ways to communicate with its citizens.
Council on Monday approved a “social media policy,” which will see the town develop a presence on most of the popular sites.
In a report to council, corporate officer Diane Vaykovich presented the policy as a response to council’s direction “to review communication tools to improve information dissemination to residents.”
According to the new policy: “The Town will use Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instragram as social media tools to provide additional avenues for the public to receive information. Additionally as a tool to encourage information sharing and dialogue with a variety of audiences.”
Staff will work through the summer getting ready for a launch in early September. An as-yet-undefined photo contest will likely take place around the start-up date to attract attention.
The various social media feeds will be managed by the town’s corporate services department. Vaykovich told council the administration of the channels would likely take about a half-hour per day.
According to Vaykovich’s report, the benefits of a social media presence include:
• Encouraging interaction between the public and the town;
• Timely dissemination of information;
• Reinforcing the town’s philosophy of being an innovative local government that seeks input from the public; and
• A timely resource to provide emergency information. Facebook and Twitter will be used for such things as public service
Comments
Pat Hampson says
Read published agendas, read Chronicle and attend meetings.
John Hack says
“seeks input from the public” hope that is something that our town Father’s take to heart, as some may say we have not been heard, Father’s when we have major issues at stake, eg. Centennial Park ,let’s go to public for a vote count, then you truly represent us, never mind the cost, seems like plenty is squandered as is, this would not be wasteful, thanks.
George Boychuk says
Timely dissemination of information and public input is greatly needed,only if council is going to use it before they make up their minds. An after thought is a waste of time. Taxpayers need more of a say in matters!