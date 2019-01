Local is 7603 Spartan (site of Owl Pub and Liquor Store)

It is likely this will go to a public hearing February 19th

Another public hearing is schedule for 4pm Monday this week to consider another location – a strong front in the retail business district located at 8322 Main Street.

After Monday – we can say Osoyoos Council has considered 3 applicants in the same general area within two blocks of each other.