Town quick to respond

Two complaints Thursday made to ODN by readers rather than to the Town office.

Canada Flag badly damaged by wind ? Canada Day on Sunday

Replaced quickly – BC flag needs help – yes?

***

2nd complaint involved a mess of plastic sheeting on either side of the gate near the Fire Department Training Grounds (Cessna and Maple)

Below all fixed – now how about some noxious weed control.

Town staff are quick to point out there is a process for complaints – Drop into the Town Office or call them on the phone.