Town planner hired in Oliver – Randy Houle

Randy Houle has been hired to the newly created Director of Development Services position, effective July 3, 2019.

As the Town Planner he will oversee a small department assuming responsibility for the long-term planning, current planning, building inspection, bylaw enforcement, subdivision and community development for the Town.

With 9 years of local government experience, Houle comes to Oliver from the City of Penticton, where he worked as a Planner for the past 3 years. At the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen he obtained a wealth of knowledge in GIS preparing Zoning/OCP and emergency mapping, and he led the Mosquito Control Program.

A recent graduate from the University of Waterloo (2018) he obtained his Master of Planning degree, and a Bachelors Degree with a major in Geography (2012) from the University of British Columbia. Being raised in Oliver and recently relocated back to the community, he has been volunteering his time on the RDOS Area C Advisory Planning Commission.