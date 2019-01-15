Town of Osoyoos seeks ratepayer approval

NOTICE of Assent Needed for the Reconstruction of the Town’s Sewer Main Lift Station

Pursuant to the Community Charter, the Council of the Town of Osoyoos is proposing to seek the assent of the electors in the Town of Osoyoos by means of Alternative Approval Process (APP). The question before the electors is whether they are opposed to the borrowing of $3,500,000 for the re-construction of the Sewer Main Lift Station on Kingfisher & 89 Street for a 20 year period.

The total cost of the Reconstruction of the Sewer Main Lift Station is $5,989,000, the construction portion is $5,136,000, which includes a 10% contingency allowance, the balance of the funding is secured with Sewer Reserve and Operating Funds.

Estimated cost to average single family resident:

•The Town will use existing sewer revenues and funding from Okanagan Basin Water Board to pay for the debt servicing. No additional charges will be levied.

INSTRUCTIONS

•If you are opposed to Loan Authorization Bylaw 1347, 2018 you can sign an Elector Response form.

•Elector Response forms are available at the Town office at 8707 Main Street, Osoyoos, B.C., V0H 1V0.

•A person who receives an Elector Response form shall only make accurate copies of the form.

•Each Elector Response form or accurate copy of an Elector Response form may be signed by one or more electors.