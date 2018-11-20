Town of Osoyoos – council briefs

Purchase approved

An outdoor elevator lift for the Desert Park grandstands will be purchased in the amount of $36 thousand from Kirkwood Elevators . Maintenance to be done by the Town. This will allow persons with a wheel chair to access the park’s seating.

Lease renewed

5 year lease renewal has been agreed upon for a building at 5822 – 51st Street to house an older model moveable pump for use in an emergency on the east side of the bridge by the Osoyoos Fire Department in the case of a blockage of the MOTI maintained Hwy Bridge. Annual cost of the lease is $15 thousand. Council will also look into the purchase of land for this purpose at a future date.

Grant to be applied for

Town will pay for an application for a grant from the Emergency Prepareness Fund that would see an evacuation plan in the case of fire, flooding and chemical spills. The application will cost $1000.

Recycling dilemma

Recycle BC is eliminating Blue bag use province-wide with alternatives being considered by the Town of Osoyoos and the RDOS.

The regular garbage contractor will collect new recycle boxes or use the standard carts similiar to Oliver and Penticton at no extra cost but the containers will have to be financed.

Town will sign a statement of work for the curbside pick up of packaging material and paper in separate containers – the pick up of other recycleables like tins and plastics not specified.

WE Grant for Osoyoos Elementary School students

WE grant for OES students and staff – 15 students and teachers will get a cash grant of $1500 and the free use of a Town Bus similiar to last year. The WE gathering is help on the lower mainland later this month.