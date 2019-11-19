Town of Osoyoos – council briefs

‘Scent garden’ considered by town committee

A sweet-smelling idea came up briefly at this afternoon’s council meeting that could have significant implications for visually-impaired residents and visitors.

In his report to council, chief administrative officer Allan Chabot mentioned a so-called “scent garden” that is under consideration by the town’s Accessibility and Age-Friendly Committee.

Such a garden would be created with interesting scents to appeal to the those who are unable to appreciate the visual delights of a regular garden. It would be part of a “community garden” envisioned for the Sonora Centre.

Community services director Gerald Davis, who co-chairs the committee, said a member of the committee who is visually impaired brought the idea forward recently.

Davis said at this point the scent-garden idea is just one of many on the committee’s list of potential projects. He said the notion will be studied and, if deemed practical, brought to council for consideration.

Town prepares for Christmas Light-Up

Plans are well under way for the Osoyoos Christmas Light-Up celebration on Friday and Saturday, November 19 and 20.

Mayor Sue McKortoff, who always takes an active role in the activities surrounding the event, outlined the activities that surround what has become the town’s unofficial kick-off to the festive season.

Events include:

Friday, 5 – 8 pm … Merchants’ Open House on Main Street

6 – 6:30 … Carols from the Okanagan International Chorus at Home Hardware

6:30 … Santa Parade on Main Street

6 – 9 … Santa’s Night Out grad fundraiser at Sonora Centre

Saturday, 8:30 – 11:30 am … Breakfast with Santa at Campo Marina

9 am – 2 pm … Kiwanis Craft Fair at the Legion.

The Smitty’s Toys for Tots to Teens breakfast has been switched to Friday December 6 from 7 to 10 am. And the Festival of Trees with occur at the usual places from November 25 through January 3.

Arts Council lease renewed for five years

The Osoyoos Art Gallery and other amenities are secure for five more years after town council approved renewal of its five-year lease with the Osoyoos and District Arts Council.

Besides the art gallery, the building on Main Street just west of the town hall, includes a space for the Osoyoos potters’ kilns and work space on the main floor, meeting rooms and studios upstairs and three parking spaces outside.

The lease agreement includes an opt-out clause whereby either party can cancel with six months’ notice. Annual rent is set at a nominal one dollar.

New water councillor takes his seat

Freshly-elected water councillor Robert Appleby took his seat at the council table this afternoon, following the special election earlier this month.

Appleby won handily, garnering 59 of the 94 votes cast. Water councillors are elected from the rural areas that are part of the Osoyoos water system.

The poor turnout isn’t surprizing. According to a report from deputy corporate officer Brianne Hillson, the special election was the first time since 2002 that a water councillor’s seat hasn’t been simply acclaimed.

Following established practice, about 12 minutes into today’s meeting, after council dealt with two “water matters,” including the report on his election, Appleby and fellow Water Councillor Claude Moreira departed the chamber.

by Roy Wood