Town of Osoyoos – council briefs

Town supports RDOS composting grant application

Osoyoos will send a letter of support to the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen (RDOS) as it seeks a grant for a compost site at the Oliver Landfill.

The RDOS is seeking a grant from the provincial Organic Infrastructure Program. In a letter to the town, the district says: “The project is estimated at $1.2 million and will allow for the safe and effective composting of residential food waste, agriculture waste and yard waste. The grant will cover up to two-thirds of the construction costs.”

The proposed site would accept waste from Osoyoos, Oliver, RDOS Areas A and C and the Osoyoos Indian Band.

The letter is at great pains to point out the request is only for a letter of support and that the town will not be asked for a financial contribution nor for a commitment to collect residential food waste.

Visiting RVers to get access to boat trailer lot

Temporary recreational vehicle parking at the Osoyoos visitor boat trailer parking lot was given early assent this afternoon with changes to the town’s parking bylaw.

The changes are aimed at providing temporary parking for the RVs of visitors who are staying in hotels or with friends and relatives. The 74th Street town lot is deemed not appropriate for motorhomes and travel trailers.

Stays will be limited to seven days. Owners must pay a fee and display a permit. Living in the RV while it is in the lot is not permitted.

Corporate services director Janette Van Vianen said RVs would be restricted to area of the parking compound and there will likely be just “five or six” stalls.

Council passed first and second reading of the bylaw amendment.

Council supports library board on eBook prices

Osoyoos council acceded to a request from the Okanagan Regional Library Board to lobby federal politicians on the issue of prohibitively expensive digital publications.

According to a letter to council from the board, international publishers are keeping the prices of digital publications, like eBooks and audiobooks, so high that community libraries can’t afford them.

The board provided an example of a Canadian author’s novel, which sells to libraries at $13 in paperback, $22 in hardcover, but $60 in digital format. That digital fee covers 52 electronic checkouts or two years.

Council agreed to the board’s request to send letters to the local Member of Parliament, candidates in the upcoming federal election and the minister of heritage asking “the federal government to prioritize finding a solution to the barriers that face Canadian libraries accessing digital publications.”

