Town of Oliver seeks funding to prevent canal problems at Tinhorn

In 2017, a

debris flood was encountered at both Tinhorn Creek and Hester Creek.

The debris flood entered the irrigation canal that runs from the North to the South.

The goal of this Structural Flood Mitigation Application is to prevent the canal from being shut down by protecting the Town’s asset.

Structural Flood Mitigation funding is available up to $750,000 and can be used to fund 100% of the project.

The proposed project is to install approximately 145 lids over the irrigation canal in locations of priority based on where flooding occurred in 2017, in order to protect the canal from any debris flooding. Because the total span of effected areas is too large to stay within the available funding, the primary focus for this application will be on the Tinhorn Creek flooding.

The project will provide protection to the canal and consequently prolong its lifespan. In addition because of the geometry of the proposed lids, the canal will act as a dam for flooding. The lids will be arched enough to allow a bobcat to drive through the canal when the lids are in place.

Staff are requesting authorization to submit this application. Confirmation of funding for the project will be provided 90 days after the application has been submitted. The submission deadline for this intake of applications is April 13, 2018.