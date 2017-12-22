Town of Oliver playing “Grinch” this year

Give your (natural) Christmas Tree a second life this holiday season by recycling them at one of many convenient locations throughout the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen.

Several communities offer Christmas Tree collection or drop off programs for clean, natural trees:

For a donation, the Penticton Fire Fighters Local 1399 will pick up Christmas Trees from December 27 to January 17. All donations received will go to the B.C. Professional Fire Fighters Burn Fund and Muscular Dystrophy charities. Penticton and West Bench residents can call 250-490-2315 to register for collection. Residents can also drop off clean natural Christmas Trees at Fire Hall #2 at 285 Dawson Ave from December 26 to January 31.

District of Summerland residents can call the Fire Hall at 250-404-4087 to request collection of their Christmas Trees. For a donation Summerland Secondary students will be out collecting trees on Sunday, January 7 and Sunday, January 14. Donations go to the Summerland Secondary Dry Grad.

Oliver will not have a drop off program this year in town. Local residents are asked to bring trees to the Oliver Landfill. For many years the Town has invited residents to bring discarded trees to the PW yard for disposal.

Town of Osoyoos residents can drop off Christmas Trees adjacent to the washroom at Kinsmen Park (on boulevard) or at the Northwest Corner of the Parking Lot below Sun Bowl Arena sign until Monday, January 8. Questions can be directed to 250-495-6213

Naramata by request, volunteer firefighters can come and pick up your discarded tree from your driveway on Saturday morning, January 13, 2018. Please advise the fire hall that you wish to have your tree picked up and provide your street address. Ensure the tree is clean of ornaments and tinsel. Place it at the curbside close to January 13th to avoid it being buried in fresh snow or ice. Sponsored by EZ Bins.

When open, all landfills in the Regional District will accept, free of charge, up to 500 kg (1,100 lbs) of yard waste including clean natural Christmas Trees. Trees must be free of tinsel, fake snow, ornaments and lights. The trees will be chipped and given new life as animal bedding or compost. Burning Christmas Trees creates strong smoke due to moisture in the wood and needles. Fine particulates from smoke have been linked to respiratory and heart diseases. Any tinsel, fake snow or ornaments left on the tree will create added pollution.