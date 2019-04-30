Town of Oliver needs a bit more honesty and clarity

In February – it hired a nice guy, father of two from Kelowna and then issued a wonderful press release ( see below )

Kent Lavang – new CFO for Oliver. CFO: chief financial officer – the person who looks at the books.

Worked less than 50 days and never seen again…..

His picture still on the website of former employer Westwood Industries of Kelowna.

Who is the newest, latest CFO for the Town of Oliver?

No mystery – Doug Leahy, former interim CFO and helper ……retired and living in Penticton. Former CFO RDOS, Summerland and Penticton. Credentials. Yes.

Leahy was CFO in New Westminster prior to his retirement.

Did the Town of Oliver brag about this? No. Why not just tell the truth, turn down the over modulated telephone system and get on with some new strategic planning.

Doug is retired. So wait for further announcements. No word yet from Kent.

***

In February, 2019

The Town of Oliver has hired a new Chief Financial Officer starting February 19, 2019.

As Chief Financial Officer for the Town, Kent Levang will be responsible for all fiscal and fiduciary responsibilities for the organization in conjunction with Oliver Council.

Levang states “I am excited to be joining the administrative and finance team in Oliver. I look forward to working with Oliver Council, staff and residents to ensure we are building on a solid platform and providing value added infrastructure and services for the Town”.

He is a Certified Management Accountant and holds a Management Degree from the University of Lethbridge.

He served as a financial analyst for City of Kelowna for 7 years and 3 years with Fortis BC.