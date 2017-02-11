Town of Oliver invite

NETWORKING AND CONVERSATION EVENING @ FIREHALL BREWERY

Downtown Oliver is recognized as the heart of Oliver and is highly valued by residents, business owners and others. But, as much as it’s loved and valued, Downtown Oliver has been in decline over the years, with increasing vacancies and limited development. Help is needed.

To help revitalize and reinvigorate Downtown Oliver, the Town of Oliver is developing a Downtown Action Plan. As the first step in a longer process, the Action Plan will help identify a priority list of concrete actions to further flesh out, and will help the Town apply for grants to support them.

Join us at the Firehall Brewery to learn about the project, sample some beer, win some prizes, sample some complimentary appetizers from Big Al’s, and, most importantly, to provide your ideas on helping the heart of Oliver beat stronger!

Wednesday, February 15th

5:30 – 7:30 PM

Firehall Brewery – Oliver

6077 Main Street, Lower level

Lots of parking in the back alley