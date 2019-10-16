Town of Oliver – council highlights

Permissive Tax Exemption Bylaw 1386 – Council reduced the permissive tax exemption to Desert Sun Counselling and Resource Society from 100 to 50 percent and amended the bylaw from a four to one-year term. First three readings were given to the amended Permissive Tax Exemption Bylaw. Adoption is scheduled for the October 28, 2019 meeting.

On a compromise motion, Councillor Larry Schwartzenberger suggested the idea of a 50% exemption for one year that would allow staff more time to research council concerns about setting a precedent on tax subsidies for all affordable housing. It passed.

Mayor Martin Johansen had argued at the opening of debate that he was quite concerned about the “ask” from Desert Sun. Johnansen said this request had opened up a situation where a community with a small tax base was starting to subsidize a whole category of development in the Town.

***

Wet start to Autumn – September Water Report – Council received the September 2019 Water Report noting that Oliver had a total of 80.9 mm recorded precipitation in the month. The normal precipitation is 18.7 mm; this year Oliver saw 18.2 mm on September 10th.

***

Oliver Tourism Agreement – Council received a request from the Oliver Tourism Association to extend the service agreement and increase the level of financial support from the funding partners; i.e. Town and RDOS Area C. Councillor Veintimilla and Area C Director will meet for further discussion. The tourism association presently receives $56,000 annual from the two partners with the greater majority coming from the Town of Oliver. The Association is asking for a general increase in addition to a one time $15,000 grant to hire a staff person to work on a tax scheme (accommodation fee) that could raise many thousands of dollars each year to fund the organization.

***

2019-2020 Goose Hunting Season – Council will continue with the established Goose Management Program and issue six permits to experienced hunters to control the number of urban geese (non-migratory) in and around Oliver; in particular Tuc-el-Nuit Lake and Oliver Airport. Oliver Council also contributes the Addling Program managed by the City of Kelowna (in 2018 1,167 eggs were addled in the valley which prevented geese from entering the current population).

Statistics on “number of kills” at the airport and Tuc-el-nuit Lake per year by permitted hunters and submitted to the ‘Environmental Stewardship Branch Canadian Wildlife Service are as

follows:

• 2018 – 2019 – 51 Geese

• 2017 – 2018 – 29 Geese

• 2016 – 2017 – 30 Geese

***

Food Action Advisory Committee Resolution – Council endorsed the resolution to authorize the Food Action Advisory Committee to prepare and present a business case at the October 28th, 2019 meeting for continuing funding of the Food Secure Coordinator.

Non-Medical Cannabis Retail Licence (5859 Main Street) – Council supported the Non-Medical Cannabis Retail Stores at 5859 Main Street (The Higher Path) and directed staff to send a recommendation of support to BC Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch.

Correspondence:

1. Forbes Family Plaque Request – the Forbes Family requested a plaque acknowledging Donald Forbes’ contribution to preserving the wetland the trail in Oliver. Council referred to staff for additional information.

2. Oliver Parks & Recreation Society Letter of Support – Council endorsed the letter of support drafted for the Building Communities through Arts and Heritage grant application to support the Roots and Fruits Festival.

3. Cherry Grove Resident Association Letter of Support – Council endorsed the letter of support for the 2019 New Horizons for Seniors Grant Application for renovations and upgrades to the community clubhouse.

4. BC Youth Parliament – Council forwarded the opportunity to School District #53 and the Oliver Ambassador Coordinator for youth to participate in the 91st Parliamentary Session.

5. Oliver Senior Centre Society – Council directed staff to provide a letter of support for the Community Foundation South Okanagan grant application to renovate the dance floor.