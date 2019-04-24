Town of Oliver – council briefs

Docks on Tuc-el-nuit Lake- the small lake in Oliver is for non-motorized recreation on the lake. City Planner Chris Garrish ask council Tuesday just how far does it want to go in regulating the size of such docks. Some municipalities on larger lakes allow 40 metres which is a bit big for Tuc-el-nuit Lake

Recently the province of BC granted a license for a dock on the lake and if it is the one in this picture in the 7100 block of Tucelnuit Drive – it appears small and professionally built.

Council had a long conversation about the small park set to go at the Bridge. Operations Manager Shawn Goodsell admitted staff had no recommendation on a name – but said a number of ideas “are out there”:

Centennial Park, Bridge Park, Jax Park, River Park etc. and maybe the public should be asked to get involved. Much discussion on whether to install a water feature, a statue, or to involve the Osoyoos Indian Band in some sort of joint project. Council decide to give the green light to staff to install underground services and to establish pathways, brick areas, bike stands, picnic tables along with new trees and flora. Once council has a name and made a decision on a feature that phase of the park development can proceed.

Delegation of Council Executive and Administrative Powers Bylaw – Council deferred first three readings of Delegation of Council Executive and Administrative Powers Bylaw 1385 to the May 13, 2019 Regular meeting for consideration. The bylaw provides the Committee of the Whole the authority to consider meetings items and vote upon without the need to refer to a Regular meeting. This will exclude budget items and bylaws, they will continue to be dealt with a Regular Open Meetings.

Zoning Amendment Bylaw 1380.04 – Council gave third reading of Zoning Amendment bylaw 1380.04. The amendment is to allow “cannabis production” facilities as a permitted use in the General Industrial Zone (M1). The agriculture definition is to be amended to add a new definition related to “cannabis, cannabis production and cannabis products”. The general regulations related to “home occupation” and “home industries” are to be amended in order to clarify that “cannabis production” is not a form of these uses. This does not prohibit individuals the right to grow plants.

Zoning Amendment Bylaw 1380.05 (5851 Main Street) – Council gave third reading of Zoning Amendment Bylaw 1380.06. The amendment is to replace the Service Commercial One (CS1) Zone that applies to the property at 5851 Main Street with a Highway Commercial Site Specific (C2s) Zone, with the site specific regulation allowing for the continuation of “service industry establishment, minor” uses at the property. The applicant is seeking a wider range of commercial uses than is allowed under the current zoning.

School District #53 Reclaimed Water Irrigation Modification Agreement – Council authorized the amendment of Reclaimed Wastewater Agreement with School District #53 to include Oliver Elementary School grounds. Schedule A will include additional areas to be irrigated by re-claimed water.

Economic Development Strategy – Award of Contract – Council awarded the contract for the Provision of an Actionable Economic Development Strategy to EcoPlan Consulting at a cost of $72,140. The development of the strategy will be funded through the successful grant received from Rural Dividend Fund, plus a $9,000 contribution by the Town (which includes in-kind funding).