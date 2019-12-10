Town of Oliver – council briefs

Temporary Use Permit – 6036, 6042 Station Street – Council approved a two-year temporary use permit to allow outdoor storage of lumber at 6036 and 6042 Station Street. The two-year temporary use permit will allow ample time for Structurlam to explore other options for storage.

***

Water Quality Report for November 2019 – The water distribution system is in winter mode using ground water for domestic use only. Three bacteriological tests were conducted with all results for coliform and e.coli coming back negative. Oliver had a total of 8.7 mm of precipitation recorded in November in comparison to normal levels of 31.2 mm.

Bylaw Adoptions:

1. Water Regulation Amendment Bylaw 1351.06

2. 2020 Sewer Rates Amendment Bylaw 1331.06

With the adoption of Bylaw 1351.06 and 1331.06 the user fees for water and sewer have been set.

***

Council Policy – Commemorative Recognition and Dedications in Outdoor Public Spaces – Council adopted the Commemorative Recognition and Dedications in Outdoor Public Spaces Policy. This policy replaces the Memorial Benches Policy and expands on the types of amenities available for recognition or dedication, such as benches, picnic tables or a tree.

***

Age-Friendly Communities 2020 Grant – Council directed staff to submit a 2020 Age-Friendly UBCM Grant application for Stream 1 funding to complete an ‘Age-Friendly Community Assessment.’ The Age-Friendly Communities program assists communities in BC to support aging populations by developing and implementing policies and plans, undertaking projects that enable seniors and elders to age in place, and facilitating the creation of age-friendly communities. This is the first step for enabling the community to apply for funding of projects.

Source: Staff report