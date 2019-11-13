Town of Oliver – briefs

Ten Year Water and Sanitary Systems Capital Plans – Council received the new Water Capital Plan and Sanitary Sewer System Plan which were made possible through grant funding. The plans will support future grant funding applications and provide information during budget deliberations. TRUE Consulting has created an overall water system model for the Town which can help determine future hydraulic problems. While the Sanitary System Capital Plan looks to both the sanitary collection, treatment and reclaimed water systems, revamps population growth forecasts, capacity issues and overall health of the systems.

Gallagher Siphon Financing – Council received a report outlining the apportionment of costs to users of the water utility. The allocation of financing costs will be discussed further at the budget meeting scheduled for the November 13, 2019. The Chief Financial Officer advises that the Low Head Siphon Repair debt financing costs are estimated at $386,900 at a financing rate of 3%. A Loan Authorization Bylaw will be required to provide assurance to the Province that the remaining portion of the funds to repair the siphon has been identified through borrowing. Public assent is not required through the SOLID Order in Council.

Official Community Plan Amendment Bylaw 1370.02 and Zoning Amendment Bylaw 1380.10 – Vacation Rentals – A Public Hearing for these bylaw amendments was held earlier in the evening, with eight members of the public in the gallery. No comments from the public were stated at the meeting. Council gave third reading to the amendment bylaw to permit vacation rentals within the Town of Oliver, as well as amendments to bed and breakfast operations and home occupations guidelines. The bylaw will be directed to Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure for approval. Adoption is scheduled for the November 25, 2019 meeting.

Zoning Bylaw Amendment 1380.11 – 312 Chardonnay Avenue – A Public Hearing for this bylaw amendment was held earlier in the evening, with two of eight members of the public providing comment. Council gave third reading to the bylaw to change the zoning at 312 Chardonnay Avenue from RH1 (Residential High Density One) to RS4 (Residential Low Density Four) to facilitate a three-lot subdivision in which a single family dwelling will be constructed on each lot. The bylaw will be directed to Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure for approval. Adoption is scheduled for the November 25, 2019 meeting.

The Ditch – 100th Anniversary – Council received information on the celebration plans for the 100th Anniversary of “The Ditch”. A mounted bronze plaque will be unveiled with local dignitaries invited to a tea; location and date to be determined.

Water Quality Report October 2019 – The water distribution system is in summer mode using surface water for irrigation use along with some ground water in System 2. All other ground water pumps are used for domestic use only. Four bacteriological tests were conducted with all results for coliform and e.coli coming back negative. Oliver had a total of 11.5 mm of precipitation recorded in October in comparison to normal levels of 21.6 mm.

Appointment of Approving Officer – The Director of Development Services has been appointed as the Approving Officer rescinding the appointment of the CAO, Cathy Cowan. Mr. Houle recently completed the Subdivision Approving Officer course offered through the Local Government Management Association.

Community Child Care Planning Program – Council resolved to support the Regional District of Okanagan-Simikameen’s grant application to the Community Child Care Planning Fund to collect data on local childcare needs, to create an inventory of existing childcare spaces, and establish childcare space targets for the next ten years. The opportunity to participate in the joint initiative, with the RDOS and neighboring municipalities, will examine ways to increase childcare space. It has been identified at recent public consultations held in Oliver that child care space in the community is limited.

