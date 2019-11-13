Town of Oliver approves syphon fix

At a meeting this afternoon, Council was unanimous in improving a “low head syphon” fix.

The Gallagher Lake syphon was damaged four years ago and has operated with temporary repairs…. with no long term plan.

The BC government has stated they will contribute $5 million dollars with Ottawa – not finding a mechanism to help.

So that leaves Oliver water users in both rural and town to pay the remainder of the $$ needed.

The remaining dollar value will be determined once contracts are let to any company successful in getting the large job.

The fix will take about 20 months to complete. It will use the same proposed alignment on Hwy 97 bypassing the lake area, with a trench and smaller sized PVC pipe and then pumped up four feet to the level of the existing irrigation canal.

In August, Mayor Martin Johanson stated ““I think we need to get off the pot here and make a decision on this sooner or later so that we can make sure this is an item that’s debatable when it comes forward in our budget for 2020″…..

Council will meet Wednesday of this week to hammer out financing details when the go over a new Water and Sewer budgets.