Town of Oliver agrees to fund housing for ER doctors

Council in the Town of Oliver has agreed to fund a share of the cost of housing for locum doctors and visiting physicians attending South Okanagan General Hospital – Emergency Department.

According to Mayor Martin Johansen a budget of $2700 to $3600 per year has been set aside as a cost to the Town.

Osoyoos Mayor Sue McKortoff contacted by ODN Monday evening said her council is in favour of this plan but has not made a final decision. McKortoff said the plan involved a four split of the total cost by involving Area A Osoyoos and Area C Oliver in the funding.

***

Rise and Report – Interior Health Authority request for consideration of Physician Housing Request – At the March 25, 2019 Closed Council meeting, Council resolved to support the request from Interior Health Authority for the provision of physician housing close to South Okanagan General Hospital for a one-year period. A fully contained suite has been located and will be funded equally by all participating partners. The cost for the year will be $2,700 – $3,600 per partner.

****

Previously….

The towns of Oliver and Osoyoos have long been asking how they can support the delivering of healthcare at the Oliver hospital. They now have an answer.

The South Okanagan Division of Family Practice and Interior Health have written to the municipalities asking for help securing housing for locum doctors at South Okanagan General Hospital.

“To fill gaps in service, we rely on locums to cover vacation time in clinics and for emergency vacancies. However, securing housing for locums wanting to travel to practice in our communities, has been and continues to be a real challenge,” writes Division of Family Practice director Dr. Kevin Hill and IH Health Services Administrator Carl Meadows.

“Previously, mayors and councillors have asked how their towns can support physicians. As such, we would like to formally request that the Oliver and Osoyoos city councils consider securing physicians housing,” the letter continues.

“With a dedicated residence close to SOGH, we could ensure easily accessible and comfortable housing for out-of-town physicians travelling to work in our communities.”