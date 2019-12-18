Town likely to study Fairview Rd corridor through town – to address safety concerns

The Crime and Safety Committee decided to recommend – hiring a Traffic Engineering consultant that would look at various traffic calming & safety measures between the four way stop at McKinney/Park Dr, over the bridge, along Fairview Road up to Okanagan Avenue.

Public Works will set up the speed reader to collect data along Fairview Rd in various locations and remind people it is 50km/h for the next several weeks.

– Shawn Goodsell, Operations Manager

Mayor Martin Johansen

“The committee agreed with Michael Guthrie that there are several areas of concern related to pedestrian safety on Fairview Rd. between Okanagan Street and McKinney Rd. The areas of concern included the road section in front of the Post Office, the intersection at Station Street and the pedestrian crossing located on the West end of the bridge…..

The committee also felt that re-design of these road sections, intersections and pedestrian crossing would better serve to improve safety in these areas. As a result the committee recommendation to Council, is to engage a traffic consultant to review the section of Fairview Road from Okanagan St. to McKinney Rd., specifically from a pedestrian safety perspective. The expectation is to receive recommendations on re-design options that, once implemented, will provide long lasting and improved pedestrian safety. In addition, before starting, the consultant will meet with the committee in a workshop format to review all concerns related to this road section.”