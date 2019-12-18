Town likely to study Fairview Rd corridor through town – to address safety concerns

The Crime and Safety Committee decided to recommend – hiring a Traffic Engineering consultant that would look at various traffic calming & safety measures between the four way stop at McKinney/Park Dr, over the bridge, along Fairview Road up to Okanagan Avenue.
Public Works will set up the speed reader to collect data along Fairview Rd in various locations and remind people it is 50km/h for the next several weeks.
– Shawn Goodsell, Operations Manager
“The committee agreed with Michael Guthrie that there are several areas of concern related to pedestrian safety on Fairview Rd. between Okanagan Street and McKinney Rd. The areas of concern included the road section in front of the Post Office, the intersection at Station Street and the pedestrian crossing located on the West end of the bridge…..
The committee also felt that re-design of these road sections, intersections and pedestrian crossing would better serve to improve safety in these areas. As a result the committee recommendation to Council, is to engage a traffic consultant to review the section of Fairview Road from Okanagan St. to McKinney Rd., specifically from a pedestrian safety perspective. The expectation is to receive recommendations on re-design options that, once implemented, will provide long lasting and improved pedestrian safety. In addition, before starting, the consultant will meet with the committee in a workshop format to review all concerns related to this road section.”
Comments
Dave Evenson says
Perhaps even more important would be a by-pass that would take all that through traffic off our main street. (a huge step in the right direction, but very controversial)
Alida St Amand says
I agree with Allison – we have also noticed how “dim” it is at the cross walks on Main Street – hard to see if someone is waiting to get across.
patricia whalley says
The quickest and cheapest form of slowing traffic would be speed bumps, which are a very effective way to control speed. These could probably be installed for less than the cost of a consultant’s study.
Allison Hutton says
While they are at it. Would be nice if they looked at more lighting at the crosswalks on Main Street. During winter it’s hard to see dark dressed pedestrians on the dark side of crosswalks. And left turns northbound on Main Street on to School Ave westbound. During peak hours it’s just nasty to get the green light only to stop because someone want to turn left there instead of using the left turn land on to Fairview.
Shirley Zelinski says
I have been in contact with Jeff Wiseman, Ministry of Transportation – Operations Manager re the dangerous crosswalk at hwy 97 (Main st) and Co-op Ave. This is a wide crossing for pedestrians with a lot going on and I feel it should be better marked. He has taken a look at it and has agreed to do a study with a traffic count and pedestrian count. He will do this count in the summer months at the peak of vehicle and pedestrian activity, and hopefully at that time we will get positive results and have much better signage/flashers for pedestrians to cross with more safety.