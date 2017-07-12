Town hall meeting – RCMP top man in South Okanagan

New top cop will face a Penticton crowd tonight at a special town-hall meeting meant to address concerns about public safety in the region.

“This is your opportunity to have a say in building safety and wellness in our communities,” RCMP Supt. Ted De Jager said in a press release.

The current state of policing in the region will be presented along with statistics and a way forward for the next year, after which the public will be invited to ask question and give feedback.

De Jager is in charge of all detachments in the South Okanagan-Similkameen, and the event is therefore aimed at everyone in the region. Venue: Penticton Trade and Convention Centre 6:30 pm