Town Council report – Oliver

Draft OCP discussion – report from contract planner Chris Garrish and letter from Martin Collins, ALC drew attention of council members at Monday’s Committee of the Whole meeting.

Contract planner recommended certain land designations be changed in draft OCP report to conform with the wishes of the Agricultural Land Commission – specifically:

A strip of zoned agriculture land at 5720 Main Street (Mann). Council desired that the new OCP designate the area as commercial use as ALLOWED in the ALC regulations to conform with present highway uses at the south end of town.

A section of land at northwest corner of Tuc el nuit Lake, 370 Zinfandel Ave, and 7057/7077 Meadows Drive that had been marked for future development in the 2003 OCP. The ALC would like that to revert back to the original and present use of agriculture.

With the absence of the Mayor and one water councilor – council decided to direct staff to provide a bit more historical information and bring the subject back at a meeting in two weeks.

GPS used on town vehicles – system in place for six months (project began in December of 2015). Town has 23 vehicles where the tracking system has been installed. The system cost about $10 thousand.

Uses: locating vehicle when crew away from a radio, locating an operator nearest to a trouble call, reducing fuel cost or duplication of service, preventing overlap on snow routes, review data after an accident, increase driving safety etc. A vehicle use policy was completed which diminished staff perception of being watched.

Procedure Bylaw – upgrading detail in old version of how council conducts meetings

CPR Station – lease – renews long standing rental agreement with Oliver Tourism Association for 3 years

Purchasing and Sales – policy – upgrading detail in old version of how hiring contractors and suppliers is handled. Some concern expressed that local contractors and businesses be part of the loop on all outside contracted work or supply of materials. Staff to revisit wording before passage.

2017 Council appointments – discussion deferred for two weeks

Rural Schools – Public input on rural education – council asked to state concerns before end of January and involve public. Council directed staff to include information on Town website.

Annual Report – Oliver Fire Department 2016 – Total call: 160

(Structure fires 12 in Town, 14 in Rural and 4 on OIB Reserve)

(Grass fires 1 in town 9 in Rural and 1 on OIB Reserve)

(Ambulance assist 11 in Town and 4 in Rural)

(Motor Vehicle incidents Town 1 and Rural 17, OIB Reserve 3)

