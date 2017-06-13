Town Council briefs – reporter Roy Wood on holidays

Weather Station – Council has asked staff and Airport Manager to gather details on the cost and how to of getting an Environment Canada official weather station.

Main Street Cross-walks – Council will request a conversation of Ministry of Transportation officials on two traffic situations in Oliver – one a possible traffic circle east of the hospital at Tucelnuit Drive/Blacksage Rd and McKinney Rd. Some concerns also expressed at the crosswalk situation on Main Street at Bank Avenue. Because of safety concerns a number of changes requested but those suggestions contrary to the present MOTI highway specifications.

Station Street to Sawmill Road upgrades – 100 percent gas tax funded – this multi-phase project is designed to upgrade the roadway adjacent to the Oliver Landing project and Coast Hotel project on Station Street.

Campfire bylaw for commercial operations at lake – a number of delegations before council Monday – for and against burning at campsites adjacent to Tucelnuit Lake. Council will ask staff for a further review before adopting a final policy.

Kennels – final adoption of bylaw – no dog kennels allowed in Farm Zones within Town boundaries

Centennial Park Rezoning – final adoption of bylaw – allowing for development of Coast Hotel project and new civic park