Items for consideration Monday for Council in the Town of Oliver.

1. Oliver and District Heritage Society seeking approval to erect a new sign at the Museum. The cost of about $5000 but no charge to the Town. The sign would be 8 feet by 2 feet in size and constructed of sand blasted cedar.

2. Oliver and Osoyoos Search and Rescue seeking support for a grant to erect a new building to store equipment. The group is seeking provincial grant monies. OOSR also seeking more land adjacent to the present location. Town staff are not recommending an expansion of land of 20 more metres in length.

The building would contain three drive through bays and be 48 by 60 feet in size.

3. Oliver Fire Department seeking permission to acquire a used “command vehicle” to be used by the Fire

Chief. The fire chief attends most fires and accidents – about 180 incidents a year on average. Seeking permission to spend $25000 on a used SUV like the one pictured for a command truck and one that can be used to block and direct traffic at the scene of an incident.