Town biz – part two

Oliver and Osoyoos Search and Rescue seeking support for a grant to erect a new building to store equipment. The group is seeking provincial grant monies. OOSR also seeking more land adjacent to the present location. Town staff are not recommending an expansion of land of 20 more metres in length.

The building would contain three drive through bays and be 48 by 60 feet in size.

Monday – council meeting as a committee agreed with the proposal over ruling a recommendation of staff.

Council will grant a 20 metre lot expansion to the north – contingent on a successful grant application for a new and large vehicle storage building.

ODD squad has requested a grant in aid for its programme in community high schools. Both Osoyoos and Oliver will grant $1500 each. About 35 people showed up to a community forum on the opioid crisis including two students.

According to Todd Kunz, the Odd Squad “are an amazing group that has a (long) history of dealing with prevention and working with youth.” He said he hopes to have them visit here in late May.

According to its website: “Odd Squad Productions Society is a registered not-for-profit charitable organization created in 1997 by seven Vancouver city police officers. Our goal is to empower youth to make positive life choices about drug use and criminal behavior through educational materials (and) documentaries.”

Kunz said the principals of both high schools are excited at the prospect of having the group make its presentation.

