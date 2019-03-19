Tournament needs local participation

Southern Okanagan Secondary School Enrichment Fund Society

Our 24th annual SOSS Enrichment Fund Society golf tournament fund raiser will be held at Fairview Mountain Golf course with a start time of 12:00pm on Saturday April 6th and a start time of 10:00pm on Sunday April 8th. If you would like more information about participating in this popular golf tournament contact Susan Capyk at 250-498-4336.

Each year we are grateful for our corporate sponsors which are the backbone of our fund raising golf tournament. Last year 38 businesses supported the graduating students of Oliver and OK Falls. The golf tournament wouldn’t be successful as it is without the participation of the golfers who whole heartily enjoy the game, the course, and the cause. Thank you.

For twenty-four years the SOSS Enrichment Fund Society has awarded scholarships to SOSS graduating students to pursue post-secondary education. This year the society has committed a total of $25,000.00 to be awarded to 27 students. In the past approximately 450 students have received financial assistance.

This year we are highlighting two alumni graduates who started their post-secondary education with a career path in mind and then found their true passion along their journey. We are proud of Jared Lee and Chris Martiniuk and wish them further success in their careers.

If you would like to read more about the SOSS Enrichment Fund Society our website or contact John Echlin at 250-498-6781