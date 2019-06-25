Total list of scholarships and bursaries $117 thousand in total

,

1,500.00 OK Falls Royal Canadian Legion 227 Scholarship
Gordon Broten presents to Brendan Ancheta

1,250.00 SOSTU Scholarship
Lindsey McVicar presents to Brendan Ancheta

500.00 Okanagan Falls Lions Club Bursary
Bob Wilson presents to Sam Anderson

1,000.00 Oliver Chronicle Bursary
Dan Walton presents to  Sam Anderson

500.00 Similkameen Chapter #78 Order of the Eastern Star Bursary
Joan Guild presents to Sam Anderson

2,000.00 School District 53 Trades Scholarship  
Bev Young  presents to Sam Anderson

550.00 SOSTU Bursary
Alison Podmorow presents to Sam Anderson

500.00 Bonnett/Hindle Bursary
Jenn Seminoff  presents to Eman Bajwa

1,500.00 Oliver Osoyoos Wine Association Bursary
Sarah Lefebvre presents to Eman Bajwa

500.00  Carson Ruhland Memorial Scholarship
Linda Nunes presents to Mercedes Benz

500.00 Kiwanis Club Bursary
David Williams  presents to Mercedes Benz

1,000.00  Rotary Club of Oliver Scholarship
Ann Hayes presents to  Mercedes Benz

2,500.00 South Okanagan Health Care Auxiliary Bursary
Sandy Jones  presents to Mercedes Benz

500.00  SOSS PAC Scholarship
Hillary Frank  presents to Donovan Blake

500.00  Sabyan Automotive Scholarship
Kathy Sabyan presents to Tim Boonstra

250.00 Desert Sun Counselling Award
Pavan Dhaliwal presents to Kyra Burden

500.00 Bill and Pat Graham Memorial Scholarship
Wende Arnett presents to Kyra Burden

1,000.00  Riley Martin Inspirational Bursary
Riley Martin presents to Zaiden Burke

500.00  Bill and Pat Graham Memorial Scholarship
Ken Hayes prsents to Zaiden Burke

1,500.00 Ron Powell Memorial/K & C Silviculture Bursary
Rachelle Goncalves  presents to Noah Carson

1,000.00 Kiwanis Club Scholarship
Leonard Gebhart presents to Jonah Cook

1,000.00  Oliver Elks Bursary
Taylor Baptiste  presents to Jonah Cook

1,000.00 Oliver Senior Centre Bursary
Helga Aston presents to Jonah Cook

500.00 Dr. George & Carolyn Cope Scholarship
Janice Stevens presents to Jonah Cook

1,000.00 Patricia Jean Gallie (Blidook) Scholarship
Jan Shannon  presents to Jonah Cook

650.00 Robert McDowell Foundation Scholarship
Jan Shannon presents to Karlee Crampton

1,000.00 Medical Staff of SOGH Scholarship
Dr Jaco Bellingan presents to Sahil Deol

400.00 Dave Wight Memorial Scholarship
Jan Shannon presents to Sahil Deol

1,000.00 Dorothy & Ron Bonnett Memorial Scholarship
Rob Bonnett  presents to Sahil Deol

500.00 Bhav Sagar Tarn Sikh Temple Scholarship
Baldev Sidhu  presents to Manmeet Dhaliwal

1,500.00 SOSS Enrichment Fund Society Scholarship
Ken Hayes presents to Manmeet Dhaliwal

200.00 Harris & Co. Judith Anderson Memorial Scholarship
Brenda deRoscz  presents to Manmeet Dhaliwal

545.00 Alex and Pat Jones Forman Bursary
Brenda deRoscz  presents to Ramvir Dhaliwal

2,000.00 School District 53 Trades Scholarship  
Rob Zandee  presents to Zack Edwards

1,000.00 Patricia Jean Gallie (Blidook) Scholarship
Shiela Lange presents to Zack Edwards

500.00 Old Stockers Hockey Club Award
Bernie Martine presents to Jack Fortune

1,500.00 SOSS Enrichment Fund Society Scholarship
Jan Shannon presents to Jack Fortune

500.00 Catholic Women’s League Bursary
Lori Martine presents to Jack Fortune

500.00 Maureen Franz Memorial Bursary
Hillary Frank presents to Sophia Fryer

1,000.00 SOSS Alumni Scholarship
Shiela Lange  presents to Sophia Fryer

500.00 Burnett Bump Bursary
Brad Burnett  presents to Savannah Gibb

1,000.00 Kiwanis Club Scholarship  
Lee Chic presents to Harnoorat Gill

2,000.00 School District 53 Academic Scholarship  
Rob Zandee presents to Harnoorat Gill

2,500.00 South Okanagan Health Care Auxiliary Bursary  
Sandy Jones presents to Harnoorat Gill

300.00 Dance Studio Bursary 
Leah Moen presents to Harnoorat Gill

1,000.00 OK Falls Legion – Ladies 227 Scholarship  
Denise Ashton presents to Cole Hentzelt

500.00 Ivan Walker Memorial Scholarship 
Shiela Lange presents to Cole Hentzelt

1,500.00 SOSS Enrichment Fund Society Scholarship 
Wende Arnett presents to Shawn Hiibner

500.00 Bonnett/Hindle Bursary 
Steve Podmorow presents to Jagjit Khaira

500.00 Elizabeth Ann Meadows Scholarship  
Shiela Lange presents to Jagjit Khaira

500.00 Jack McKay Rotary Memorial Scholarship 
Jan Shannon presents to Jagjit Khaira

1,000.00 Oliver/Osoyoos Aktion Club Scholarship  
Mark Westberg  presents to Molly Koenig

300.00 Oliver Ambassador Program Award 
Lori Martine presents to Molly Koenig

500.00 James Laird Wight Memorial Scholarship 
Wende Arnett presents to Molly Koenig

500.00 Minnie Egerton Memorial Scholarship 
Ken Hayes presents to Molly Koenig

1,000.00 Patricia Jean Gallie (Blidook) Scholarship 
Ken Hayes presents to Molly Koenig

1,000.00 Oliver Senior Centre Bursary  
Helga Aston presents to Kendra Leinor

500.00 Principals & Vice-Principals Association Bursary 
Tracy Harrington presents to Kendra Leinor

2,000.00 School District 53 Academic Scholarship  
Bev Young presents to Kendra Leinor

550.00 Nick Jones Scholarship  
Shiela Lange presents to Kendra Leinor

500.00 SOSS PAC Scholarship 
Shani Laver presents to Kendra Leinor

750.00 Robert Fleming Memorial Scholarship 
Shiela Lange presents toTaylor MacRae

1,000.00 Kiwanis Club Scholarship  
Rosemary Pritchard presents to Stephanie Matevia

1,000.00 Oliver Elks Bursary  
Darren Baptiste presents to Stephanie Matevia

750.00 Oliver Legion Branch #97 Bursary 
Sandy Askewe-Power/Chris Yerburgh presents toStephanie Matevia

500.00 Oliver Women’s Institute Scholarship 
Jan Shannon presents to Stephanie Matevia

650.00 Robert McDowell Foundation Scholarship   
Wende Arnett presents to Stephanie Matevia

500.00 Mark Crucetti Memorial Scholarship 
Shiela Lange presents to Stephanie Matevia

500.00 Rudi Guidi Memorial Scholarship  
Ken Hayes presents to Nathaniel Morezewich

750.00 Murray Family Scholarship 
Megan Murray presents to Trent Murray

500.00 Wine Country Racing Association Scholarship 
Dave or Kathy Sabyan presents to Trent Murray

500.00 SOSS PAC Scholarship 
Steve Podmorow presents to Samantha Sampson

500.00 Kiwanis Club Bursary  
Larry Larson presents toSamantha Sampson

1,000.00 Oliver Elks Bursary  
Darren Baptiste presents to Samantha Sampson

1,500.00 Oliver Legion Branch #97 Bursary 
Sandy Askewe-Power/Chris Yerburgh presents to Samantha Sampson

1,500.00 Soroptimist International of Osoyoos Scholarship 
Shirley Corley-Rourke presents to Samantha Sampson

1,000.00 SOSS Alumni Anonymous Donor Scholarship 
Lindsey McVicar presents to Samantha Sampson

1,000.00 Patricia Jean Gallie (Blidook) Scholarship 
Wende Arnett presents Samantha Sampson

Priceless Quilt 
Carol Young presents t Samantha Sampson

1,500.00 Fairview Mountain Scholarship 
Rob Zandee presents Cooper Seminoff

1,250.00 SOSTU Scholarship  
Shani Laver presents toCooper Seminoff

1,500.00 South Okanagan Minor Hockey Award 
John Seminoff presents to Cooper Seminoff

500.00 Al Mutlow Memorial Scholarship 
Wende Arnett Chris Shorty

1,000.00 OK Falls Senior Citizens Bursary  
Velva Popowich Emmitt Shorty

500.00 Okanagan Correction Centre Scholarship 
Warden Debby Rempel Emmitt Shorty

600.00 Class of 1961 Scholarship 
Ernie Rotheisler Emmitt Shorty

500.00 Bhav Sagar Tarn Sikh Temple 
Mohinder Gill Brendon Somerville

500.00 Kiwanis Club Bursary  
Mary Roberts Brendon Somerville

1,000.00 Patricia Jean Gallie (Blidook) Scholarship 
Ken Hayes Brendon Somerville

500.00 Kiwanis Club Bursary  
Doris Stretch Sarah Stanley

500.00 Oliver Community Arts Council Bursary 
Roberta Barens Sarah Stanley

1,500.00 OK Falls Royal Canadian Legion 227 Scholarship  
Gordon Broten Sarah Stanley

500.00 Pat McGibbon Memorial Scholarship 
Wende Arnett Sarah Stanley

500.00 SOSS PAC Scholarship 
Rachelle Goncalves Sarah Stanley

1,000.00 Oliver/Osoyoos Aktion Club Scholarship  
Mike Holt Abby Teigen

300.00 Oliver Ambassador Program Award 
Lori Martine Abby Teigen

1,500.00 Peer Counselling Bursary 
Margie Nazaroff Abby Teigen

1,000.00 Sharon Besler/Robert Baker Endowment Fund Scholarship 
Janice Stevens Abby Teigen

300.00 Dance Studio Bursary 
Leah Moen Abby Teigen

500.00 Women of Oliver for Women Society Citizenship Award 
Diane Worth Abby Teigen

500.00 Mountain West Bursary 
Rod Kitt Abby Teigen

500.00 Oliver Community Arts Council Bursary 
Roberta Barens Freya Ware

1,000.00 OK Falls Legion – Ladies 227 Scholarship  
Denise Ashton Freya Ware

850.00 Charlotte Campbell Memorial Bursary  
Brenda deRoscz Freya Ware

500.00 Jennifer Mapplebeck Memorial Bursary
Jeff Smith Freya Ware

500.00 Kiwanis Club Bursary  F
iona Wood Matthew Wilson

650.00 Shiela Bull Memorial Scholarship 
Janice Stevens Matthew Wilson

500.00 Ivan Walker Memorial Scholarship 
Ken Hayes Matthew Wilson

550.00 SOSTU Bursary  
Jenn Seminoff Matthew Wilson

2,500.00 Francis Family Scholarship  
Jan Shannon Kendra Leinor

2,500.00 Francis Family Scholarship  
Wende Arnett Abby Teigen

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*