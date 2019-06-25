Total list of scholarships and bursaries $117 thousand in total

1,500.00 OK Falls Royal Canadian Legion 227 Scholarship
Gordon Broten presents to Brendan Ancheta
1,250.00 SOSTU Scholarship
Lindsey McVicar presents to Brendan Ancheta
500.00 Okanagan Falls Lions Club Bursary
Bob Wilson presents to Sam Anderson
1,000.00 Oliver Chronicle Bursary
Dan Walton presents to Sam Anderson
500.00 Similkameen Chapter #78 Order of the Eastern Star Bursary
Joan Guild presents to Sam Anderson
2,000.00 School District 53 Trades Scholarship
Bev Young presents to Sam Anderson
550.00 SOSTU Bursary
Alison Podmorow presents to Sam Anderson
500.00 Bonnett/Hindle Bursary
Jenn Seminoff presents to Eman Bajwa
1,500.00 Oliver Osoyoos Wine Association Bursary
Sarah Lefebvre presents to Eman Bajwa
500.00 Carson Ruhland Memorial Scholarship
Linda Nunes presents to Mercedes Benz
500.00 Kiwanis Club Bursary
David Williams presents to Mercedes Benz
1,000.00 Rotary Club of Oliver Scholarship
Ann Hayes presents to Mercedes Benz
2,500.00 South Okanagan Health Care Auxiliary Bursary
Sandy Jones presents to Mercedes Benz
500.00 SOSS PAC Scholarship
Hillary Frank presents to Donovan Blake
500.00 Sabyan Automotive Scholarship
Kathy Sabyan presents to Tim Boonstra
250.00 Desert Sun Counselling Award
Pavan Dhaliwal presents to Kyra Burden
500.00 Bill and Pat Graham Memorial Scholarship
Wende Arnett presents to Kyra Burden
1,000.00 Riley Martin Inspirational Bursary
Riley Martin presents to Zaiden Burke
500.00 Bill and Pat Graham Memorial Scholarship
Ken Hayes prsents to Zaiden Burke
1,500.00 Ron Powell Memorial/K & C Silviculture Bursary
Rachelle Goncalves presents to Noah Carson
1,000.00 Kiwanis Club Scholarship
Leonard Gebhart presents to Jonah Cook
1,000.00 Oliver Elks Bursary
Taylor Baptiste presents to Jonah Cook
1,000.00 Oliver Senior Centre Bursary
Helga Aston presents to Jonah Cook
500.00 Dr. George & Carolyn Cope Scholarship
Janice Stevens presents to Jonah Cook
1,000.00 Patricia Jean Gallie (Blidook) Scholarship
Jan Shannon presents to Jonah Cook
650.00 Robert McDowell Foundation Scholarship
Jan Shannon presents to Karlee Crampton
1,000.00 Medical Staff of SOGH Scholarship
Dr Jaco Bellingan presents to Sahil Deol
400.00 Dave Wight Memorial Scholarship
Jan Shannon presents to Sahil Deol
1,000.00 Dorothy & Ron Bonnett Memorial Scholarship
Rob Bonnett presents to Sahil Deol
500.00 Bhav Sagar Tarn Sikh Temple Scholarship
Baldev Sidhu presents to Manmeet Dhaliwal
1,500.00 SOSS Enrichment Fund Society Scholarship
Ken Hayes presents to Manmeet Dhaliwal
200.00 Harris & Co. Judith Anderson Memorial Scholarship
Brenda deRoscz presents to Manmeet Dhaliwal
545.00 Alex and Pat Jones Forman Bursary
Brenda deRoscz presents to Ramvir Dhaliwal
2,000.00 School District 53 Trades Scholarship
Rob Zandee presents to Zack Edwards
1,000.00 Patricia Jean Gallie (Blidook) Scholarship
Shiela Lange presents to Zack Edwards
500.00 Old Stockers Hockey Club Award
Bernie Martine presents to Jack Fortune
1,500.00 SOSS Enrichment Fund Society Scholarship
Jan Shannon presents to Jack Fortune
500.00 Catholic Women’s League Bursary
Lori Martine presents to Jack Fortune
500.00 Maureen Franz Memorial Bursary
Hillary Frank presents to Sophia Fryer
1,000.00 SOSS Alumni Scholarship
Shiela Lange presents to Sophia Fryer
500.00 Burnett Bump Bursary
Brad Burnett presents to Savannah Gibb
1,000.00 Kiwanis Club Scholarship
Lee Chic presents to Harnoorat Gill
2,000.00 School District 53 Academic Scholarship
Rob Zandee presents to Harnoorat Gill
2,500.00 South Okanagan Health Care Auxiliary Bursary
Sandy Jones presents to Harnoorat Gill
300.00 Dance Studio Bursary
Leah Moen presents to Harnoorat Gill
1,000.00 OK Falls Legion – Ladies 227 Scholarship
Denise Ashton presents to Cole Hentzelt
500.00 Ivan Walker Memorial Scholarship
Shiela Lange presents to Cole Hentzelt
1,500.00 SOSS Enrichment Fund Society Scholarship
Wende Arnett presents to Shawn Hiibner
500.00 Bonnett/Hindle Bursary
Steve Podmorow presents to Jagjit Khaira
500.00 Elizabeth Ann Meadows Scholarship
Shiela Lange presents to Jagjit Khaira
500.00 Jack McKay Rotary Memorial Scholarship
Jan Shannon presents to Jagjit Khaira
1,000.00 Oliver/Osoyoos Aktion Club Scholarship
Mark Westberg presents to Molly Koenig
300.00 Oliver Ambassador Program Award
Lori Martine presents to Molly Koenig
500.00 James Laird Wight Memorial Scholarship
Wende Arnett presents to Molly Koenig
500.00 Minnie Egerton Memorial Scholarship
Ken Hayes presents to Molly Koenig
1,000.00 Patricia Jean Gallie (Blidook) Scholarship
Ken Hayes presents to Molly Koenig
1,000.00 Oliver Senior Centre Bursary
Helga Aston presents to Kendra Leinor
500.00 Principals & Vice-Principals Association Bursary
Tracy Harrington presents to Kendra Leinor
2,000.00 School District 53 Academic Scholarship
Bev Young presents to Kendra Leinor
550.00 Nick Jones Scholarship
Shiela Lange presents to Kendra Leinor
500.00 SOSS PAC Scholarship
Shani Laver presents to Kendra Leinor
750.00 Robert Fleming Memorial Scholarship
Shiela Lange presents toTaylor MacRae
1,000.00 Kiwanis Club Scholarship
Rosemary Pritchard presents to Stephanie Matevia
1,000.00 Oliver Elks Bursary
Darren Baptiste presents to Stephanie Matevia
750.00 Oliver Legion Branch #97 Bursary
Sandy Askewe-Power/Chris Yerburgh presents toStephanie Matevia
500.00 Oliver Women’s Institute Scholarship
Jan Shannon presents to Stephanie Matevia
650.00 Robert McDowell Foundation Scholarship
Wende Arnett presents to Stephanie Matevia
500.00 Mark Crucetti Memorial Scholarship
Shiela Lange presents to Stephanie Matevia
500.00 Rudi Guidi Memorial Scholarship
Ken Hayes presents to Nathaniel Morezewich
750.00 Murray Family Scholarship
Megan Murray presents to Trent Murray
500.00 Wine Country Racing Association Scholarship
Dave or Kathy Sabyan presents to Trent Murray
500.00 SOSS PAC Scholarship
Steve Podmorow presents to Samantha Sampson
500.00 Kiwanis Club Bursary
Larry Larson presents toSamantha Sampson
1,000.00 Oliver Elks Bursary
Darren Baptiste presents to Samantha Sampson
1,500.00 Oliver Legion Branch #97 Bursary
Sandy Askewe-Power/Chris Yerburgh presents to Samantha Sampson
1,500.00 Soroptimist International of Osoyoos Scholarship
Shirley Corley-Rourke presents to Samantha Sampson
1,000.00 SOSS Alumni Anonymous Donor Scholarship
Lindsey McVicar presents to Samantha Sampson
1,000.00 Patricia Jean Gallie (Blidook) Scholarship
Wende Arnett presents Samantha Sampson
Priceless Quilt
Carol Young presents t Samantha Sampson
1,500.00 Fairview Mountain Scholarship
Rob Zandee presents Cooper Seminoff
1,250.00 SOSTU Scholarship
Shani Laver presents toCooper Seminoff
1,500.00 South Okanagan Minor Hockey Award
John Seminoff presents to Cooper Seminoff
500.00 Al Mutlow Memorial Scholarship
Wende Arnett Chris Shorty
1,000.00 OK Falls Senior Citizens Bursary
Velva Popowich Emmitt Shorty
500.00 Okanagan Correction Centre Scholarship
Warden Debby Rempel Emmitt Shorty
600.00 Class of 1961 Scholarship
Ernie Rotheisler Emmitt Shorty
500.00 Bhav Sagar Tarn Sikh Temple
Mohinder Gill Brendon Somerville
500.00 Kiwanis Club Bursary
Mary Roberts Brendon Somerville
1,000.00 Patricia Jean Gallie (Blidook) Scholarship
Ken Hayes Brendon Somerville
500.00 Kiwanis Club Bursary
Doris Stretch Sarah Stanley
500.00 Oliver Community Arts Council Bursary
Roberta Barens Sarah Stanley
1,500.00 OK Falls Royal Canadian Legion 227 Scholarship
Gordon Broten Sarah Stanley
500.00 Pat McGibbon Memorial Scholarship
Wende Arnett Sarah Stanley
500.00 SOSS PAC Scholarship
Rachelle Goncalves Sarah Stanley
1,000.00 Oliver/Osoyoos Aktion Club Scholarship
Mike Holt Abby Teigen
300.00 Oliver Ambassador Program Award
Lori Martine Abby Teigen
1,500.00 Peer Counselling Bursary
Margie Nazaroff Abby Teigen
1,000.00 Sharon Besler/Robert Baker Endowment Fund Scholarship
Janice Stevens Abby Teigen
300.00 Dance Studio Bursary
Leah Moen Abby Teigen
500.00 Women of Oliver for Women Society Citizenship Award
Diane Worth Abby Teigen
500.00 Mountain West Bursary
Rod Kitt Abby Teigen
500.00 Oliver Community Arts Council Bursary
Roberta Barens Freya Ware
1,000.00 OK Falls Legion – Ladies 227 Scholarship
Denise Ashton Freya Ware
850.00 Charlotte Campbell Memorial Bursary
Brenda deRoscz Freya Ware
500.00 Jennifer Mapplebeck Memorial Bursary
Jeff Smith Freya Ware
500.00 Kiwanis Club Bursary F
iona Wood Matthew Wilson
650.00 Shiela Bull Memorial Scholarship
Janice Stevens Matthew Wilson
500.00 Ivan Walker Memorial Scholarship
Ken Hayes Matthew Wilson
550.00 SOSTU Bursary
Jenn Seminoff Matthew Wilson
2,500.00 Francis Family Scholarship
Jan Shannon Kendra Leinor
2,500.00 Francis Family Scholarship
Wende Arnett Abby Teigen
