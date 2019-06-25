Total list of scholarships and bursaries $117 thousand in total

1,500.00 OK Falls Royal Canadian Legion 227 Scholarship

Gordon Broten presents to Brendan Ancheta

1,250.00 SOSTU Scholarship

Lindsey McVicar presents to Brendan Ancheta

500.00 Okanagan Falls Lions Club Bursary

Bob Wilson presents to Sam Anderson

1,000.00 Oliver Chronicle Bursary

Dan Walton presents to Sam Anderson

500.00 Similkameen Chapter #78 Order of the Eastern Star Bursary

Joan Guild presents to Sam Anderson

2,000.00 School District 53 Trades Scholarship

Bev Young presents to Sam Anderson

550.00 SOSTU Bursary

Alison Podmorow presents to Sam Anderson

500.00 Bonnett/Hindle Bursary

Jenn Seminoff presents to Eman Bajwa

1,500.00 Oliver Osoyoos Wine Association Bursary

Sarah Lefebvre presents to Eman Bajwa

500.00 Carson Ruhland Memorial Scholarship

Linda Nunes presents to Mercedes Benz

500.00 Kiwanis Club Bursary

David Williams presents to Mercedes Benz

1,000.00 Rotary Club of Oliver Scholarship

Ann Hayes presents to Mercedes Benz

2,500.00 South Okanagan Health Care Auxiliary Bursary

Sandy Jones presents to Mercedes Benz

500.00 SOSS PAC Scholarship

Hillary Frank presents to Donovan Blake

500.00 Sabyan Automotive Scholarship

Kathy Sabyan presents to Tim Boonstra

250.00 Desert Sun Counselling Award

Pavan Dhaliwal presents to Kyra Burden

500.00 Bill and Pat Graham Memorial Scholarship

Wende Arnett presents to Kyra Burden

1,000.00 Riley Martin Inspirational Bursary

Riley Martin presents to Zaiden Burke

500.00 Bill and Pat Graham Memorial Scholarship

Ken Hayes prsents to Zaiden Burke

1,500.00 Ron Powell Memorial/K & C Silviculture Bursary

Rachelle Goncalves presents to Noah Carson

1,000.00 Kiwanis Club Scholarship

Leonard Gebhart presents to Jonah Cook

1,000.00 Oliver Elks Bursary

Taylor Baptiste presents to Jonah Cook

1,000.00 Oliver Senior Centre Bursary

Helga Aston presents to Jonah Cook

500.00 Dr. George & Carolyn Cope Scholarship

Janice Stevens presents to Jonah Cook

1,000.00 Patricia Jean Gallie (Blidook) Scholarship

Jan Shannon presents to Jonah Cook

650.00 Robert McDowell Foundation Scholarship

Jan Shannon presents to Karlee Crampton

1,000.00 Medical Staff of SOGH Scholarship

Dr Jaco Bellingan presents to Sahil Deol

400.00 Dave Wight Memorial Scholarship

Jan Shannon presents to Sahil Deol

1,000.00 Dorothy & Ron Bonnett Memorial Scholarship

Rob Bonnett presents to Sahil Deol

500.00 Bhav Sagar Tarn Sikh Temple Scholarship

Baldev Sidhu presents to Manmeet Dhaliwal

1,500.00 SOSS Enrichment Fund Society Scholarship

Ken Hayes presents to Manmeet Dhaliwal

200.00 Harris & Co. Judith Anderson Memorial Scholarship

Brenda deRoscz presents to Manmeet Dhaliwal

545.00 Alex and Pat Jones Forman Bursary

Brenda deRoscz presents to Ramvir Dhaliwal

2,000.00 School District 53 Trades Scholarship

Rob Zandee presents to Zack Edwards

1,000.00 Patricia Jean Gallie (Blidook) Scholarship

Shiela Lange presents to Zack Edwards

500.00 Old Stockers Hockey Club Award

Bernie Martine presents to Jack Fortune

1,500.00 SOSS Enrichment Fund Society Scholarship

Jan Shannon presents to Jack Fortune

500.00 Catholic Women’s League Bursary

Lori Martine presents to Jack Fortune

500.00 Maureen Franz Memorial Bursary

Hillary Frank presents to Sophia Fryer

1,000.00 SOSS Alumni Scholarship

Shiela Lange presents to Sophia Fryer

500.00 Burnett Bump Bursary

Brad Burnett presents to Savannah Gibb

1,000.00 Kiwanis Club Scholarship

Lee Chic presents to Harnoorat Gill

2,000.00 School District 53 Academic Scholarship

Rob Zandee presents to Harnoorat Gill

2,500.00 South Okanagan Health Care Auxiliary Bursary

Sandy Jones presents to Harnoorat Gill

300.00 Dance Studio Bursary

Leah Moen presents to Harnoorat Gill

1,000.00 OK Falls Legion – Ladies 227 Scholarship

Denise Ashton presents to Cole Hentzelt

500.00 Ivan Walker Memorial Scholarship

Shiela Lange presents to Cole Hentzelt

1,500.00 SOSS Enrichment Fund Society Scholarship

Wende Arnett presents to Shawn Hiibner

500.00 Bonnett/Hindle Bursary

Steve Podmorow presents to Jagjit Khaira

500.00 Elizabeth Ann Meadows Scholarship

Shiela Lange presents to Jagjit Khaira

500.00 Jack McKay Rotary Memorial Scholarship

Jan Shannon presents to Jagjit Khaira

1,000.00 Oliver/Osoyoos Aktion Club Scholarship

Mark Westberg presents to Molly Koenig

300.00 Oliver Ambassador Program Award

Lori Martine presents to Molly Koenig

500.00 James Laird Wight Memorial Scholarship

Wende Arnett presents to Molly Koenig

500.00 Minnie Egerton Memorial Scholarship

Ken Hayes presents to Molly Koenig

1,000.00 Patricia Jean Gallie (Blidook) Scholarship

Ken Hayes presents to Molly Koenig

1,000.00 Oliver Senior Centre Bursary

Helga Aston presents to Kendra Leinor

500.00 Principals & Vice-Principals Association Bursary

Tracy Harrington presents to Kendra Leinor

2,000.00 School District 53 Academic Scholarship

Bev Young presents to Kendra Leinor

550.00 Nick Jones Scholarship

Shiela Lange presents to Kendra Leinor

500.00 SOSS PAC Scholarship

Shani Laver presents to Kendra Leinor

750.00 Robert Fleming Memorial Scholarship

Shiela Lange presents toTaylor MacRae

1,000.00 Kiwanis Club Scholarship

Rosemary Pritchard presents to Stephanie Matevia

1,000.00 Oliver Elks Bursary

Darren Baptiste presents to Stephanie Matevia

750.00 Oliver Legion Branch #97 Bursary

Sandy Askewe-Power/Chris Yerburgh presents toStephanie Matevia

500.00 Oliver Women’s Institute Scholarship

Jan Shannon presents to Stephanie Matevia

650.00 Robert McDowell Foundation Scholarship

Wende Arnett presents to Stephanie Matevia

500.00 Mark Crucetti Memorial Scholarship

Shiela Lange presents to Stephanie Matevia

500.00 Rudi Guidi Memorial Scholarship

Ken Hayes presents to Nathaniel Morezewich

750.00 Murray Family Scholarship

Megan Murray presents to Trent Murray

500.00 Wine Country Racing Association Scholarship

Dave or Kathy Sabyan presents to Trent Murray

500.00 SOSS PAC Scholarship

Steve Podmorow presents to Samantha Sampson

500.00 Kiwanis Club Bursary

Larry Larson presents toSamantha Sampson

1,000.00 Oliver Elks Bursary

Darren Baptiste presents to Samantha Sampson

1,500.00 Oliver Legion Branch #97 Bursary

Sandy Askewe-Power/Chris Yerburgh presents to Samantha Sampson

1,500.00 Soroptimist International of Osoyoos Scholarship

Shirley Corley-Rourke presents to Samantha Sampson

1,000.00 SOSS Alumni Anonymous Donor Scholarship

Lindsey McVicar presents to Samantha Sampson

1,000.00 Patricia Jean Gallie (Blidook) Scholarship

Wende Arnett presents Samantha Sampson

Priceless Quilt

Carol Young presents t Samantha Sampson

1,500.00 Fairview Mountain Scholarship

Rob Zandee presents Cooper Seminoff

1,250.00 SOSTU Scholarship

Shani Laver presents toCooper Seminoff

1,500.00 South Okanagan Minor Hockey Award

John Seminoff presents to Cooper Seminoff

500.00 Al Mutlow Memorial Scholarship

Wende Arnett Chris Shorty

1,000.00 OK Falls Senior Citizens Bursary

Velva Popowich Emmitt Shorty

500.00 Okanagan Correction Centre Scholarship

Warden Debby Rempel Emmitt Shorty

600.00 Class of 1961 Scholarship

Ernie Rotheisler Emmitt Shorty

500.00 Bhav Sagar Tarn Sikh Temple

Mohinder Gill Brendon Somerville

500.00 Kiwanis Club Bursary

Mary Roberts Brendon Somerville

1,000.00 Patricia Jean Gallie (Blidook) Scholarship

Ken Hayes Brendon Somerville

500.00 Kiwanis Club Bursary

Doris Stretch Sarah Stanley

500.00 Oliver Community Arts Council Bursary

Roberta Barens Sarah Stanley

1,500.00 OK Falls Royal Canadian Legion 227 Scholarship

Gordon Broten Sarah Stanley

500.00 Pat McGibbon Memorial Scholarship

Wende Arnett Sarah Stanley

500.00 SOSS PAC Scholarship

Rachelle Goncalves Sarah Stanley

1,000.00 Oliver/Osoyoos Aktion Club Scholarship

Mike Holt Abby Teigen

300.00 Oliver Ambassador Program Award

Lori Martine Abby Teigen

1,500.00 Peer Counselling Bursary

Margie Nazaroff Abby Teigen

1,000.00 Sharon Besler/Robert Baker Endowment Fund Scholarship

Janice Stevens Abby Teigen

300.00 Dance Studio Bursary

Leah Moen Abby Teigen

500.00 Women of Oliver for Women Society Citizenship Award

Diane Worth Abby Teigen

500.00 Mountain West Bursary

Rod Kitt Abby Teigen

500.00 Oliver Community Arts Council Bursary

Roberta Barens Freya Ware

1,000.00 OK Falls Legion – Ladies 227 Scholarship

Denise Ashton Freya Ware

850.00 Charlotte Campbell Memorial Bursary

Brenda deRoscz Freya Ware

500.00 Jennifer Mapplebeck Memorial Bursary

Jeff Smith Freya Ware

500.00 Kiwanis Club Bursary F

iona Wood Matthew Wilson

650.00 Shiela Bull Memorial Scholarship

Janice Stevens Matthew Wilson

500.00 Ivan Walker Memorial Scholarship

Ken Hayes Matthew Wilson

550.00 SOSTU Bursary

Jenn Seminoff Matthew Wilson

2,500.00 Francis Family Scholarship

Jan Shannon Kendra Leinor

2,500.00 Francis Family Scholarship

Wende Arnett Abby Teigen