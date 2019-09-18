Tory fake news in Burnaby

Rick Mercer is calling out the Conservative candidate in Burnaby North-Seymour for sharing a doctored quote from the TV personality on social media.

On Monday, the Burnaby North-Seymour Conservative Constituency Association, who is backing candidate Heather Leung, posted a photo of the comedian on Facebook with a quote taken from a “Rick’s Rant” segment that aired on his CBC show the Mercer Report in 2011.

The original quote said: “If you’re between the age of 18 and 25 and you want to scare the hell out of the people that run this country, this time around do the unexpected. Take 20 minutes out of your day and do what young people all around the world are dying to do. Vote.”

In the now-deleted meme posted by the association, the final part of the quote was changed from “Vote” to “Vote Conservative.”

When asked on Twitter if he was really endorsing the Tory party in the Oct. 21 federal election, Mercer said the quote wasn’t real and “just a straight-up fake by the candidate, I guess.”