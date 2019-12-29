Top Stories of the year

April May and June 2019

Plans for cannabis retail stores in Oliver and Osoyoos

Boaters die on Osoyoos Lake

Funding raising for Small Wheels park begins

Suspicious death of young man up McKinney Rd – cops say no mystery



Linda Larson will not run again

National Park issue dominates the news

Improved staffing arrangement for ER Doctors at SO General Hospital

No funding forthcoming from Ottawa for repairs to syphon buried in rock at Gallagher Lake

Local hunting guide gets stiff penalty in court