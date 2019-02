Without a lot of fanfare the Oliver and District Heritage Society has appointed a new Executive Director.

Julianna Weisgarber, Executive Director appointed recently replacing Manda Maggs of Penticton.

Julianna has been Collections Manager for a number of years. She is pictured here when she arrived in September of 2014.

Phone: 250-498-4027

E-Mail: info@oliverheritage.ca