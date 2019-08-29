Top cop recruited from Port Alberni

Inspector Brian Hunter

Hunter is serving presently as an Officer in Charge at the RCMP’s Port Alberni detachment, a position he’s held since 2016. Prior to that, Hunter, whose RCMP career has spanned 26 years, was the Officer in Charge at Oceanside for eight years.

Hunter has also had deployments in Shawnigan Lake, Telegraph Creek, Dease Lake, Salmon Arm and Williams Lake.

“Inspector Hunter is a seasoned leader to take on the role as the incoming Officer in Charge of Penticton and South Okanagan Similkameen Regional Detachment,” RCMP Chief Supt. Brad Haugli, commander of the RCMP’s Southeast District, said in a press release.

“He has a vast experience in policing throughout this diverse province and certainly understands the challenges and opportunities within the region