Top cop heads to the coast

I am transferring to E Division HQ in Surrey where I will be working in the Operations Strategy Branch as the Officer in Charge of Service Delivery for the province.

I will be taking over the new role in the fall and in the coming months will be preparing for handover to my successor.

“I would like to take this opportunity to say good bye for now to the wonderful people of the South Okanagan. The past two and a half years have been an incredible experience and it was an honour to serve in such a key role in our communities. The members, employees and volunteers of this Regional Detachment have worked so hard in the past years to build public safety and will continue to go the distance for all of you.

Dionne and I have been blessed to meet so many great and caring people in our time here and look forward to seeing them soon. Change is often a part of our journey in the Mounties and this new opportunity is one that allows me to serve an even broader portion of our society, while at the same time furthering my education during this new adventure. As many of you know, my father was a minister. I think of him often and remember the wise counsel he gave before he went home. One verse, from Corinthians has guided me through my many years in the army and policing: ‘Be on your guard, stand firm in the faith, be courageous, be strong. Do everything in love.’

In other words, show no fear, stand true to your values, love your community, even those who don’t agree with you. There’s no better way to serve as a police officer.

Superintendent Ted De Jager