Tonight – 6 to 8 pm

14th anniversary Christmas Fire Truck – Cheer on ‘Santa’ on a route near your home:

21-Wednesday – Along McKinney – North of Hospital & Parks area to Eastside covering the Meadows area to Redwing including Coyote, Badger, Salamander, Eastside Ln, Wolfcub, Oxbow, Willows Pl.

22-Thursday – North of Eastside including TEN, Greenacres, Sunnybank, to Merlot, Lakeside, Parkview, Bellevue, Arbor Lane

23-Friday – North of Main St. (Hillside to Coop), St Martin’s, Courthouse, Kiwanis, Earle Crescent, Hollow, School, Kootenay, Okanagan.

Press map below for your area and the date