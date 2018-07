Oliver Ambassador Program invites you to their Personal Speech Night and Cultural Appreciation, Wednesday, July 25th, at 7:00 p.m. at Medici’s Gelateria.

The eight candidates will present their personal topic speeches at a judged event.

Admission is $5 at the door.

2018 Candidates: (L – R), Jasmeen Gill, Jassimran Sidhu, Enola Mills, Avnit Sidhu, Eisha Gill, Rabbjot Mundahar, Bridget Miller, and Jennifer Zepeda