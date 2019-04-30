Tomorrow – Meet Damian Freear

Damian Freear at the First Annual Senpaq’cin Student Exhibtion

Damian, Grade 7 – Senpaq’cin student – a bit shy to the smile – his project. Your landscape affects your mental and physical health. Create an environment – nature – ” be in nature ” for the best in health

and four young ladies about moving on…

Katlyn Aubin, Natisha Santoyo and Mayo Faugno – project bring together students from 3 local school who will enter in a high school environment at SOSS this fall. A guarantee of friendship amoungst many at a time when it might not happen under normal conditions. ” It will make you feel – not alone ” said one. ” It is important to make new friends.”