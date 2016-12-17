Tomorrow – Carol truck departs

14th anniversary Christmas Fire Truck – Cheer with ‘Santa’ on a route near your home:
December 18-Sunday – Wine name area – Meadows Drive around Lakeside Drive to Merlot covering Zinfandel, Pinot, Chardonnay, Riesling Pl., Garnay Ct., Cabernet, parts of Mountainview.
19-Monday – Rockcliffe/Spartan(fruits & mines) including Panorama, SOSS, OES and homes north to Bing Avenue including streets: Fairview, Morningstar, Eveningstar, Rockcliffe, School, Gala, Bartlett, Tilton
20-Tuesday – Acre Lots (rivers), Columbia Place and West Airport to Similkameen including Skagit, Kettle, Granby, Tulameen
21-Wednesday – Along McKinney – North of Hospital & Parks area to Eastside covering the Meadows area to Redwing including Coyote, Badger, Salamander, Eastside Ln, Wolfcub, Oxbow, Willows Pl.
22-Thursday – North of Eastside including TEN, Greenacres, Sunnybank, to Merlot, Lakeside, Parkview, Bellevue, Arbor Lane
23-Friday – North of Main St. (Hillside to Coop), St Martin’s, Courthouse, Kiwanis, Earle Crescent, Hollow, School, Kootenay, Okanagan.
Press map below for your area and the date
Comments
Liz Kocsis says
Thank you to all the wonderful fire fighters. My grandchildren where so excited last night to see Santa and the trucks lit up. You sure made their evening.
Wayne Williams says
We’re new to the area, what time does this event generally take place?
Doug Friesen says
What time dous the firetruck start the drive?