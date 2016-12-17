Tomorrow – Carol truck departs

14th anniversary Christmas Fire Truck – Cheer with ‘Santa’ on a route near your home:

December 18-Sunday – Wine name area – Meadows Drive around Lakeside Drive to Merlot covering Zinfandel, Pinot, Chardonnay, Riesling Pl., Garnay Ct., Cabernet, parts of Mountainview.

19-Monday – Rockcliffe/Spartan(fruits & mines) including Panorama, SOSS, OES and homes north to Bing Avenue including streets: Fairview, Morningstar, Eveningstar, Rockcliffe, School, Gala, Bartlett, Tilton

20-Tuesday – Acre Lots (rivers), Columbia Place and West Airport to Similkameen including Skagit, Kettle, Granby, Tulameen

21-Wednesday – Along McKinney – North of Hospital & Parks area to Eastside covering the Meadows area to Redwing including Coyote, Badger, Salamander, Eastside Ln, Wolfcub, Oxbow, Willows Pl.

22-Thursday – North of Eastside including TEN, Greenacres, Sunnybank, to Merlot, Lakeside, Parkview, Bellevue, Arbor Lane

23-Friday – North of Main St. (Hillside to Coop), St Martin’s, Courthouse, Kiwanis, Earle Crescent, Hollow, School, Kootenay, Okanagan.

Press map below for your area and the date