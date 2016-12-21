Today is thank you day at ODN

You can thank anyone in comments to this post
We will be adding names and groups today who have helped out with ODN in 2016.
First Mary Fry for doing graphics for me and many customers – which reminds me – I have to run for a coffee meet. And Roy Wood for his municipal and school district reporting……
and the Oliver Volunteer Fire Department
to the local detachment of the RCMP and SO Traffic Services in Keremeos. Thanks you.
To all the photographers and writers who entertain us on a daily basis.
Most of all – all the customers who help pay the bills to keep ODN going.
Who would you like to thank?
Comments
Brenda Shaw says
MERRY CHRISTMAS!
Thank you Jack Bennest and your staff for providing a meaningful website full of local news and interesting stories. The photography is exceptional and the contributors are too many to acknowledge individually.
To all those who contribute weekly articles…I read them all and enjoy them especially the musings of two wonderful writers, Pat Whalley and Laird Smith but most of all, thank you to those of you who take the time to read all our stories and acknowledge them.
Thank you Carolyn Tipler for your kind words..your acknowledgement makes it all worth the effort.
A special thank you to our local Volunteer Fire Department…the best anywhere around..you are all my heroes! When we were faced with that fearful forest fire, you stood tall and stood in harm’s way to protect our town and all of us. We will never forget that.
Thank you to my friends who help me on a regular basis…May Abbott, Lynne Smith, Dan Wigmore..your unselfishness does not go unheeded. Your friendship is highly valued.
A very special thank you to Barb and her daughter Theresa from the Oliver Family Grocery who have gone above and beyond to provide a service for me that I would be lost without and I will always be truly grateful.
To my cousins and friends up the Valley who let my sister know how much they have enjoyed my stories on ODN…thanks for singing my praises the other night.
I hope that 2017 will be a better year for all of us and I wish you all a Happy New Year.
In the words of Tiny Tim …”God bless us Everyone.”
Gerry Hoover says
I would like to thank Santa Bob and all his elfs for another great year on the fire trucks new and old for bringing light to the evenings and for all they do to protect the town for the rest of the year. Great job.🚒
Carolyn Tipler says
Thank you to Jack Bennest and all his staff for our daily news and also to the many contributors of wonderful photographs and interesting articles particularly the stories of Brenda Shaw and Pat Whalley. Merry Christmas and a happy healthy New Year.