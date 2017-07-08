July 8, 2017, 7:02 am
Poster published as a public service
Heather Frank says
July 8, 2017 at 3:24 pm
The Friends Of The Oliver Library would like to thank the publisher for helping to get the word out about our sale! It was very much appreciated! Today, we raised over $2100 dollars. This money will help support the Children’s Summer Reading Program and the purchase of additional magazine and newspaper subscriptions for the Library. Once again, we would like to thank the residents of Oliver and District for their support! Books that were not sold at today’s sale were donated to the Canadian Diabetes Association Clothesline. Thank you !
Pat Whalley says
July 8, 2017 at 2:52 pm
another great sale and now I have all my summer reading for the hot days ahead for the princely sum of $5.00. Well done ladies.
Cathryn Pidduck says
July 8, 2017 at 2:31 pm
Thanks Jack. The book sale was a success again this year.
