Oliver Community Arts Council presents donations of food goods and cash totalling $805 to the Oliver Food Bank, the results of the Holly Jolly Oliver! concert.

L – R: Brian Mapplebeck (OCAC member), and food bank volunteers Julie van Dusen, Marianne Hutterli, Merrill Bjerkan, and Jim Ouellette.

Thank you to our audience, participants, and volunteers who donated so generously of their time, talents, and goods to make this the highest donation tally for the annual concert.