Tired of elections ? Get engaged!

A public engagement on electoral reform ends in one month, and British Columbians are encouraged to make their voices heard to help shape the referendum that will determine how B.C. votes.

The engagement, launched by Attorney General David Eby on Nov. 23, 2017, invites British Columbians to learn about different voting systems and to complete a questionnaire on various aspects of the upcoming referendum. To do so, visit: engage.gov.bc.ca/howwevote/

So far, more than 31,000 British Columbians have visited the website, while more than 11,000 have completed the online questionnaire, offering input on such topics as how the 2018 referendum ballot should be designed, the question(s) it should contain, and whether organizations should receive public funding to campaign for their preferred voting system.

“This is another step government is taking to give people the power to shape our democracy,” said Eby. “I encourage everyone to make their voices heard in this engagement, and to help shape a referendum that will determine how B.C. elects its members of the legislative assembly, and how they represent you.”