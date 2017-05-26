Tinhorn and Hester Creeks

Resumption of Irrigation System Service

The debris between Road 7 and Road 11 has been cleared allowing Town of Oliver crews to start flushing water through the canal. Water flushing clears the silt before pumps are fully running on the irrigation systems.

Irrigation systems 4, 5, and 6 will see full service today – May 26.

Irrigation systems 7 will be fully useable tomorrow – May 27.

There is concern for low pressure pump users that have their own connections/intakes into the canal. It is critical that pump house owners clean their screens, sumps or floors out that could be caked in mud resulting from the creek breaches. This must be done ASAP to receive water. Additionally, property owners are responsible for their own pumps that run water to their properties. There may be breaks due to the creeks exposing pipes and damage caused by excavators shoring up the creek beds or from the mud slides that occurred. All irrigation users may experience their filters plugging up until water gets clearer with time.

Town of Oliver staff cannot remediate private property owner infrastructure.

Please note