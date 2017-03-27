Tinhorn – a boost of $25,000 for a new product line

Linda Larson, Boundary-Similkameen MLA –

“The Okanagan Valley is famous for its wine, and the wine created at Tinhorn Creek Vineyards, located on the Golden Mile Bench, is full of B.C. flavours. Thanks to government programs like Buy Local, funding is supporting local agrifood companies in reaching new audiences and new markets all over the province.”

Jan Nelson, sales and marketing manager, Tinhorn Creek Vineyards –

“Innovation and experimentation is what drives industry forward and prompts improvements that benefit consumers and industry alike. Although experimentation occurs in many wineries, the lack of scale of these micro-projects often means the resulting wine gets blended away, and the findings go on to influence future winemaking decisions.

“With the support of the Buy Local program, Tinhorn Creek was able to develop a program focusing on innovation in our vineyards and cellar, and then package these micro-lot wines for the enjoyment of our customers. These wines will also be shared with media and influencers in order to promote awareness and help advance the reputation of the B.C. wine industry as a world-class wine growing region.”

***

OLIVER – From soil to sunshine to scenic vineyards, wineries throughout B.C. are giving British Columbians a diverse sensory experience that is as extraordinary as the province itself.

Locally owned and operated Tinhorn Creek Vineyards is a recipient of the provincial government’s Buy Local program funding. With funding up to $25,000, the company is creating brand concept and design for a new wine being released.

The funding received will be used to launch a campaign to promote the new wine release and host tasting events for media and trade representatives to increase awareness of Tinhorn’s products and brand.

Tinhorn Creek Vineyards is bringing innovation in the vineyard and cellar to the wine glasses of British Columbians all over the province. The company has been producing premium and ultra-premium table wines from the Okanagan Valley since 1993.

The B.C. government has committed $14 million to the Buy Local Program since 2012, including $6 million over the next three years, announced in Balanced Budget 2017. Approximately 200 B.C. agrifood and seafood companies have expanded their reach and sales in communities throughout B.C. since the program began, with the $8 million of funding accessed to date resulting in $29 million in investments through matching funds.

The B.C. government’s Agrifood and Seafood Strategic Growth Plan supports the building of domestic markets and maintaining a secure food supply. The plan is a component of the BC Jobs Plan, and the roadmap to leading the agrifoods sector to becoming a $15 billion-a-year industry by 2020.