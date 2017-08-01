Time to wash off the smoke

” In 2017 the Loon Lake Fire Hall was lost due to a wildfire in BC. Join us in supporting our “Brother’s from Different Mothers” by coming out and raising money to make a donation to the gofundme page that has been created for them.

Firefighters and Fire Trucks will be on hand to scrub down your vehicle and give it a nice wash. If you wish to make a donation but so not have a vehicle or just want to come support our cause, come on down and join us. We’ll see you there. ”

www.gofundme.com/loon-lake-restoration/donate