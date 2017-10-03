“Time for a change” – Brad Fossett

Fire Chief at Willowbrook Volunteer fire department will end his tour of duty at the end of October – after serving in that position for five years.

Brad Fossett says there are 3 strong people interested in the top job at WVFD and there will be a selection of a new chief by RDOS management.

Willowbrook is one of 7 fire departments now administered by the regional district.

Why leave now?

“I have done as much as I can. A lot of new technology requires a younger person with those skills, he says. “I am of the old guard” – time for a change and he appreciates that the experience and leadership is in place at the department.”

Chief Fossett says the department receives an average of 3 calls a month and trains with a number of departments to keep active.

Fossett served 12 years as an Oliver firemen rising to the position of Captain (1982-1994) while he lived in the Rockcliffe area. He left the department when he built a house up McKinney Rd.

He then moved to Willowbrook in 2010 and became chief in 2012

Chief Fossett quoted in 2012 as saying “running a small department of less than 20 has its challenges as a number of members leave during the winter and head south. The department is always looking for new volunteers and will train anyone interested.”

Fire Department is funded by Area C RDOS with funds from a specified area.