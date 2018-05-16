Tight race for top job at the Elks Hall

PRESIDENT nominees Darren Baptiste and Brent Hodgins were tied at 7 votes each and the outgoing President broke the tie after each gave a brief presentation.

The new PRESIDENT of Oliver Elks Lodge #267 is Brent Hodgins
1st VICE-PRESIDENT – Mike Brewer
2nd VICE-PRESIDENT – Frieda Stratton
3rd VICE-PRESIDENT – Carol Bonaldo

SECRETARY – Lilly Zekanovic
TREASURER – Sandra Hodgins
MEMBERSHIP DIRECTOR – Earl Krushelnicki
Sgt-At-Arms – Scott Hesselgrave
CHAPLAIN – Karen Nelson

Thanks to outgoing leaders Ron Ethier and Veronica Eadie

Only 16 people attended the annual meeting.

