Tight race for top job at the Elks Hall

PRESIDENT nominees Darren Baptiste and Brent Hodgins were tied at 7 votes each and the outgoing President broke the tie after each gave a brief presentation.

The new PRESIDENT of Oliver Elks Lodge #267 is Brent Hodgins

1st VICE-PRESIDENT – Mike Brewer

2nd VICE-PRESIDENT – Frieda Stratton

3rd VICE-PRESIDENT – Carol Bonaldo

SECRETARY – Lilly Zekanovic

TREASURER – Sandra Hodgins

MEMBERSHIP DIRECTOR – Earl Krushelnicki

Sgt-At-Arms – Scott Hesselgrave

CHAPLAIN – Karen Nelson

Thanks to outgoing leaders Ron Ethier and Veronica Eadie

Only 16 people attended the annual meeting.