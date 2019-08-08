Thursday brings a sense of calmness

A few, brief words:

Fire like this with many viewers much more dramatic at night. In the morning, a calmness sets in with all concerned to their stations – many just in the act of making decisions – what is next, when, and with what resources.

Give the firefighters – on the ground, in the trucks and in the air, time to do the job in a professional manner. All of us have suggestions and we would like to direct the play on the field.

But, alas – we did not make that our chosen field of endeavor.